Monday, September 23, 2019

Happy fall, y'all — Short's Brewing releases Pure Michigan Autumn IPA made with all local ingredients

Posted By on Mon, Sep 23, 2019 at 5:31 PM

Announced Monday, on the first day of fall, Pure Michigan and Short’s Brewing Company released details of their new seasonal collaboration: a Michigan-made, autumn-themed craft beer. The Pure Michigan Autumn IPA is said to be a celebration of Michigan’s respected craft beer culture and its natural beauty.

According to Short’s website, the Autumn IPA is made with sourced ingredients from craft-beer Michiganders all over the state like Valley View Farms, Empire Malting Co., Great Lakes Malting Company, MI Local Hops, Michigan Hop Alliance, and even includes Craft Cultures from the often-overlooked Upper Peninsula, making the Autumn IPA as Michigan as it gets.

The seasonal India Pale Ale is described by Short’s as being “well-balanced, with smooth hop flavors that combine with fruity esters, and a blend of pine, citrus, and honey-like malt sweetness.” 




The new IPA will debut Oct. 4 at Short’s Pub in Bellaire, the home of Short’s Brewing Company. It will also be available at Detroit’s Fall Beer Fest at Eastern Market on Oct. 25-26.

For anyone looking to stock their fridge in anticipation of the impending “polar coaster,” a multi-week rollout will start across Michigan on Oct. 6 making Pure Michigan Autumn IPA available in six-packs at retailers Meijer, Kroger, and many other independent retailers.

An interactive map highlighting all locations to find and purchase the beer will be available Oct. 4 via shortsbrewing.com and michigan.org.

