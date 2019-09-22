Table and Bar

Sunday, September 22, 2019

Table and Bar

Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week returns in October

Posted By on Sun, Sep 22, 2019 at 5:51 PM

click to enlarge Arepa from Detroit’s El Rey de las Arepas. - ROB WIDDIS
  • Rob Widdis
  • Arepa from Detroit’s El Rey de las Arepas.


The second annual Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week will take place on Friday, Oct. 4, through Sunday, Oct. 13. The event, which began in 2018, is designed to showcase the Latin cuisine in the area.


The event was founded and organized by Monica Echeverri Casarez and Juan Carlos Dueweke-Perez, and it’s sponsored by the Southwest Detroit Business Association. In a post on their Facebook page, event organizers wrote that “it is the vision of SW Detroit Restaurant Week to host an annual event that is easily enjoyed so that each meal served from any of its member restaurants triggers an awakened palate, laughter, and layers of cultural learning.”


This year’s event will include restaurants that specialize in cuisine from Mexico as well as a variety of countries in Central and South America, including Honduras, Colombia, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela. Participating restaurants will offer specially curated menus with affordable prices to allow guests to sample a variety of foods.


Among the restaurants taking part in the event are Pollo Chapin, serving Guatemalan food, Mexican seafood spot La Terraza, and El Caribeño, which offers dishes from the Dominican Republic. A full list of restaurants and more details can be found on Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week’s website.


