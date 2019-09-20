Table and Bar

Friday, September 20, 2019

Smith & Co. is now serving in Midtown

Posted By on Fri, Sep 20, 2019 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SMITH & CO.
  • Courtesy of Smith & Co.

Smith & Co., a New American restaurant occupying the 102-year-old former Smith Welding Supply & Equipment Company building in Midtown, is slated to open to the public on Friday.

The menu features a "deliciously Detroit vibe," including locally made ingredients from the likes of Detroit's Corridor Sausage, Avalon International Breads, McClure’s Pickles, Chelsea’s Fluffy Bottom Farms, Ypsilanti’s Sugarbush Farm’s, Ann Arbor’s White Lotus Farms, Grand Rapids’ Mrs. Dogs mustard, Okemos’ shrimp, Otto’s chicken, and Harrietta Hills’ trout.

The drinks list includes cocktails and exclusive beers from Nain Rouge Brewery, a forthcoming brewery slated to open nearby in the coming months.

Previously, Chef Greg Antioho worked with Ann Arbor's Blue Tractor BBQ & Brewery and SavCo Hospitality.

The restaurant is located at 644 Selden St., Detroit, around the corner from Selden Standard. Barcade, a national arcade bar chain, is also slated to open nearby at 666 Selden St.

Hours are 4-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. More information is available at smithandcodetroit.com.

