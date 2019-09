This Detroit Church's Chicken is going through some shit, so be nice, OK?

click to enlarge Christopher Emrich

I'm moving out of Detroit.

Because who put a house door on the Church's Chicken? pic.twitter.com/8jpKXlbK7l — Shanny Reporting LIT (@__SBrooks) September 15, 2019

This look like some west side shenanigans https://t.co/LonwZgTppn — Uncle Drew (@Zen_Master_) September 16, 2019

That’s very on brand for Church’s tho https://t.co/PaWVjQsBYU — dennis (@aKiDnamedjUiCe) September 16, 2019

Yeahhh I already know this chicken hittin different https://t.co/HqphJdjFDI — Andrew Paster (@GoldMedalDrew) September 16, 2019

Welcome to Church's, wipe your damn feet https://t.co/rBL6FT8lof — crunch fitness (@DamnThatsRich) September 16, 2019

Maybe it'll seem more welcoming https://t.co/cktiiORLPc — chach blaster (@chach_blaster) September 15, 2019

This is my type of place https://t.co/PyreJdUrIv — Chakra Kahn (@ChaniThaHippie) September 16, 2019

I tried to hate this, but I can't. https://t.co/GRRzbgPjZ7 — compelling protagonist handsome bane (@ila_pow) September 16, 2019

Smh slandered cause they want y’all to feel at home https://t.co/ZfkrG1W2wk — LightBody (@justin_Ace) September 16, 2019

This actually makes me wanna check them out https://t.co/kVQRmFlaoQ — Ratchenista ✨ (@SophistoCrunk) September 16, 2019

Business couldn’t stop lmao. These chickens ain’t gon sell they self https://t.co/LCGHdfI0GE — Eastside DonDada🤴🏿 (@_WillieBeamen_) September 16, 2019

Bruh I love Detroit 😭😭😭 https://t.co/oQM6Az8igW — 🎟Pet, Pett, & Petty (@MALCOLMNEXTDOOR) September 16, 2019

This may very well be my favorite tweet. https://t.co/JQpdHi1PTZ — Matty (@MattyTeasley) September 16, 2019

It does feel like home https://t.co/6ZWdEkdCum — Darian B 😈 (@_dbell2) September 16, 2019

This makes me want to visit Detroit, even more. https://t.co/QKG7kxrULZ — AndreaDel (@DelpaCooks) September 16, 2019

A Church's Chicken on Detroit's west side went viral over the weekend due to an interesting choice in decor: Instead of a typical glass door, the building is currently rocking a wooden door, just like the front door of someone's house.Shantinique Brooks posted a photo of it on Twitter on Sunday, with the caption, "I'm moving out of Detroit. Because who put a house door on the Church's Chicken?"The post quickly went viral, garnering more than 3,000 retweets and nearly 14,000 likes by Monday morning.Other Twitter users began weighing in.Soon, however, the tide of public opinion turned, and Twitter users agreed this was actually the best thing ever:We stopped by the spot at 9137 Grand River Ave. to confirm the door situation was in fact the case. An employee toldthat someone ran their car through the door.Clearly, this west side Church's Chicken is going through some shit right now, so please be nice to them.