Claw is the law — the Great American Lobster Fest returns to Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Great American Lobster Festival

We'll have what he's having.

Ready your bibs and butter — the lobsters are coming. The Great American Lobster Festival — touted as the Midwest's largest annual lobster and seafood festival — is hitting the road for its 6th anniversary. After stops in Milwaukee and Chicago, the final lobster-extravaganza will take over Detroit’s Hart Plaza for the 2nd year in a row.The hallmark of the event is live lobster flown in fresh from the East Coast courtesy of Lobster Gram, ensuring attendees will have no shortage of scrumptious crustaceans. The festival will also include live music performances (from Thornetta Davis, Paulina Jayne, Space Cat, Cancel Monday, and more), family-friendly games and activities, craft shopping, and beverages. For landlubbers, non-seafood related options will also be available for purchase.The Detroit iteration will take place Sept. 13-15, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, and noon on both Saturday and Sunday. General admission is free, with a suggested donation of $5 to support local charities, including Detroit-based children's organization Branches Crew . Lobster meal experience tickets are available for $39 and include reserved seating and your choice of a full lobster or lobster roll, as well as corn on the cob, potatoes, a dinner roll, lemon slices, and melted butter.More information is available at americanlobsterfest.com

