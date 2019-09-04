Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Table and Bar

Takoi team readies opening for Magnet, a 'simple' new restaurant in Detroit's Core City neighborhood

Posted By on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 4:34 PM

click to enlarge The Takoi team getting ready to open its new restaurant, Magnet. - CHRIS MIELE
  • Chris Miele
  • The Takoi team getting ready to open its new restaurant, Magnet.

For Magnet, a new restaurant set to open its doors in Detroit's Core City neighborhood later this month, simplicity is the key.

Chef Brad Greenhill and partner Philip Kafka, who are also the minds behind Corktown's popular Thai-inspired Takoi restaurant, say the concept for Magnet is "driven by the desire to escape the noise and find the beauty in the essentials: ingredients and good company," according to a press release.

"Magnet is reminiscent of an era before grand tales of Detroit's comeback — a time when community pop-up dinners, genuine dining experiences, beautiful dishes served in forgotten spaces, and silence — not a scene — was what Detroit offered," the release adds.

To that end, Magnet's kitchen has a stripped-down setup with just a wood-powered grill and oven, and all menu items will be constructed around one single ingredient. The small 2,100-square-foot restaurant is located in a former radiator shop, where it gleaned the name "Magnet" from its former tenant, "Magnet Radiator Works." The renovation project calls to mind that of Takoi, which is housed in a former auto body shop.

The press release touts Magnet as being located "off the beaten path, in an area that has seen little to no commercial development over the past 50 years." This year, Core City has also seen the opening of Ochre Bakery, which came from the team behind Corktown's Astro Coffee.

Magnet is set to open to the public Sept. 20.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Why Asian Corned Beef’s egg rolls are on the way to becoming the Motor City’s new favorite snack Read More

  2. Detroit Pho & Crab fuses New Orleans and Vietnamese food for a ‘Viet-cajun’ gumbo Read More

  3. Momo Cha serves up charming Nepalese dumplings in Detroit Shipping Co. Read More

  4. Calling all Olga's freaks — you can submit your own Olga recipe to be featured on 2020 menus Read More

  5. Karl's puts modern nostalgia on full display as the Siren Hotel's new diner-style eatery Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...