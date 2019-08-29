Calling all Olga's freaks — you can submit your own Olga recipe to be featured on 2020 menus

click to enlarge Courtesy of Olga's

Look — if you had one shot or one opportunity to make the perfect Olga in one moment, would you capture it? Or just let it slip?



Well, the moment is here and now. The “Create Your Own Olga” contest invites creative Olga's fanatics to concoct their own recipe for the famous Olga sandwich to be featured on the thriving restaurant chain's menu starting in 2020.



