Thursday, August 29, 2019

Calling all Olga's freaks — you can submit your own Olga recipe to be featured on 2020 menus

Posted By on Thu, Aug 29, 2019 at 3:43 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF OLGA'S
  • Courtesy of Olga's

Look — if you had one shot or one opportunity to make the perfect Olga in one moment, would you capture it? Or just let it slip?

Well, the moment is here and now. The “Create Your Own Olga” contest invites creative Olga's fanatics to concoct their own recipe for the famous Olga sandwich to be featured on the thriving restaurant chain's menu starting in 2020.



Starting Sept. 3, Olga's fanatics can submit their recipe via an entry form found on both the Olga's website or Facebook page. The winner of the contest, which is open through Sept. 30, will get to work with Olga's Kitchen executive chef Chris Amicucci to collaborate on perfecting the winning recipe.

The hallmark of the current menu is, of course, the original Olga, which consists of seasoned beef and lamb, vine-ripened tomato, sweet onion, and nectar of the gods, Olgasauce. Other Olga varieties include the three cheese, veggie, grilled chicken, oven-roasted turkey, ham and cheese, fried chicken, chicken shawarma, sesame grilled chicken, Mediterranean, steak and cheese, Angus steakburger, and Carolina BBQ.

While Olga's current menu offerings are pretty tame, food combination abominations are on the rise (look no further than the sushi burrito or sushi donut.) That being said, please do not suggest a sushi Olga as we suspect the there's a reason the late food visionary and restaurant founder, Olga Loizon did not incorporate raw fish into her Greek-inspired sandwiches. 

Loizon, who started a modest restaurant operation in Birmingham in 1970 focused entirely around her homemade pita bread, died earlier this year at the age of 92.

For more information about the “Create Your Own Olga” contest visit Olgas.com.

