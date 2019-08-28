Karl's puts modern nostalgia on full display as the Siren Hotel's new diner-style eatery

click to enlarge
Christian Harder 2019
A full table at Karl's.
The finishing touches are being applied to the Siren Hotel's newest addition — and it's also the latest establishment with celebrated Detroit chef, Lady of the House's Kate Williams, at the helm.
Karl's, which is located on the second floor of the Siren Hotel within the Wurlitzer Building in downtown Detroit, will open its doors Thursday. It will offer an all-day menu with breakfast, lunch, and dinner options that focus on diner classics with an upscale execution.
Designed by ASH NYC — the owners of the Siren Hotel — in partnership with Williams, Karl's harkens back to mid-century diner motifs with elements of chrome, linoleum, and neon, as well as shades of vintage greens with pops of poppy reds. It also boasts Williams' family photos.
Christian Harder 2019
Barb's Maurice.
Inspired by Williams' great-great-grandparents who owned a bakery on Detroit's east side, Karl's will offer a selection of sweets such as the German breakfast roll, cheesecake with seasonal berries, and a revolving pie of the day.
Several of William's savory dishes also have some familial ties. Barb's Maurice — William's mother's take on the Maurice salad once offered in Hudson's department store, features a wedge of iceberg lettuce, deviled egg, bacon, blue cheese, and bagel spice. Matty's Ham Sandwich is a nod to her other family, those at Lady of the House, as it boasts Parisian ham from her original restaurant, butter, yellow mustard, and pickles.
Also on the menu
are family-style pancakes, a French omelet, daily quiche, spaghetti with duck and chicken meatballs, and steak and eggs made with lemon butter. Savory sides range from $5 to $8 and include house coleslaw, fries, rotating pickles, cheeses curds and sauce, and a side salad. Karl's will offer two soups, chicken noodle and tomato, as well as a grilled cheese of the day for $10.
Christian Harder 2019
Bar top at Karl's.
As far as libations go, Karl's offers a menu of classic cocktails like old fashions, sidecars, martinis, and Bloody Marys, as well as draft beer, boilermakers, coffee, and milkshakes (both of which can be made Irish for an additional charge).
Within the second-floor space, there is also a designated performance space as well as a sound system to accommodate live music, which will be in the hands of Andrey Douthard of Paramita Sound. When live music isn't booked, however, Karl's has a fully restored 1957 Wurlitzer jukebox on site which will offer selections from Paramita as well as Third Man Records for 25 cents per song.
Karl's will be open seven days a week starting Thursday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. The restaurant is first come, first served and does not accept reservations. For more information visit karlsdetroit.com.
