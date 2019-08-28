Karl's puts modern nostalgia on full display as the Siren Hotel's new diner-style eatery

click to enlarge Christian Harder 2019

A full table at Karl's.

The finishing touches are being applied to the Siren Hotel's newest addition — and it's also the latest establishment with celebrated Detroit chef, Lady of the House's Kate Williams, at the helm.



Karl's, which is located on the second floor of the Siren Hotel within the Wurlitzer Building in downtown Detroit, will open its doors Thursday. It will offer an all-day menu with breakfast, lunch, and dinner options that focus on diner classics with an upscale execution.





ASH NYC — the

owners of the Siren Hotel — in partnership with Williams

, Karl's harkens back to mid-century diner motifs with elements of chrome, linoleum, and neon, as well as shades of vintage greens with pops of poppy reds. It also boasts Williams' family photos.

Designed by

click to enlarge Christian Harder 2019

Barb's Maurice.

click to enlarge Christian Harder 2019

Bar top at Karl's.