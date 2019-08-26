Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 26, 2019

Table and Bar

Jet's offering 41% off pizzas to celebrate 41st anniversary

Posted By on Mon, Aug 26, 2019 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge JET'S PIZZA / FACEBOOK
  • Jet's Pizza / Facebook

Jet’s is celebrating its anniversary in the best way — with pizza.

The restaurant is offering 41% off to celebrate 41 years of business. The offer is valid on Monday, Aug. 26, for one day only.

The discount is for menu-priced pizzas, and applies specifically to online orders for pickup only (not orders for delivery). Customers can use the code JETS41 when ordering online for pickup.



Jets, which offers Detroit-style pizzas, originally opened on Aug. 26, 1978. The first Jet’s was located in Sterling Heights, and was called Jett’s Party Shoppe and Pizzeria.

Jet’s is now available cross-country in 20 different states, and the franchise boasts more than 350 locations.

To order online, go to jetspizza.com.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Don’t fear the (Ass) Reaper at Jiti Indian Fusion Read More

  2. Four new spaces will occupy the Detroit RenCen's former Coach Insignia spot Read More

  3. Bartender sues Detroit’s Ready Player One bar arcade for sexual harassment and retaliation Read More

  4. Beloved Troy eatery Kim's Family Restaurant is closing its doors Read More

  5. Southwest Detroit’s Peso Bar serves up mighty margaritas Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...