Jet's offering 41% off pizzas to celebrate 41st anniversary
By Sonia Khaleel
Jet’s is celebrating its anniversary in the best way — with pizza.
The restaurant is offering 41% off to celebrate 41 years of business. The offer is valid on Monday, Aug. 26, for one day only.
The discount is for menu-priced pizzas, and applies specifically to online orders for pickup only (not orders for delivery). Customers can use the code JETS41 when ordering online for pickup.
Jets, which offers Detroit-style pizzas, originally opened on Aug. 26, 1978. The first Jet’s was located in Sterling Heights, and was called Jett’s Party Shoppe and Pizzeria.
Jet’s is now available cross-country in 20 different states, and the franchise boasts more than 350 locations.
To order online, go to jetspizza.com.
