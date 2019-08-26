Jet's offering 41% off pizzas to celebrate 41st anniversary

click to enlarge Jet's Pizza / Facebook

Jet’s is celebrating its anniversary in the best way — with pizza.The restaurant is offering 41% off to celebrate 41 years of business. The offer is valid on Monday, Aug. 26, for one day only.The discount is for menu-priced pizzas, and applies specifically to online orders for pickup only (not orders for delivery). Customers can use the code JETS41 when ordering online for pickup.Jets, which offers Detroit-style pizzas, originally opened on Aug. 26, 1978. The first Jet’s was located in Sterling Heights, and was called Jett’s Party Shoppe and Pizzeria.Jet’s is now available cross-country in 20 different states, and the franchise boasts more than 350 locations.