Four new spaces will occupy the Detroit RenCen's former Coach Insignia spot

The former Coach Insignia restaurant atop Detroit's towering Renaissance Center is getting a makeover x4.



Beginning Nov. 15, the space once occupied by the fine-dining spot Coach Insignia, which shuttered in February of last year, will house two new restaurants, a whiskey and dessert lounge, and a private event space.





the four-concept space is intended to offer a variety of dining and event options, according to a press release.

Similar to Coach Insignia, which was considered a "special occasion" spot thanks to its breathtaking views of the city and fine-dining price points, the new concepts

anchored by Highlands Steakhouse, described in a press release as an “unexpected riff on a classic steakhouse” with an eclectic wine selection.

The brainchild of James Beard Award-winning chef Shawn McClain and partners Sarah Camarota and Richard Camarota,will be

For a more rustic and intimate experience, the hospitality group's Hearth 71 will offer shared plates, such as artisanal charcuterie boards and seasonal salads, with a focus on locally sourced ingredients with a large selection of independent microbrews.



Meanwhile, the High Bar will offer a lounge-type setting with a focus on whiskey, scotch, and specialty cocktails by mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim, as well as cocktail-complimenting desserts.



A fourth space billed as a private “hyper-customizable” event space will also offer top of the tower views.



