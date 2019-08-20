click to enlarge
-
Dontae Rockymore
-
Oyster shooters.
Seafood fans, save the date: Shuck Yeah! — Metro Times
' sophomorically named oyster-tasting extravaganza — is set for Sunday, Sept. 29. The event, now in its third year, will return to Ferndale's Woodward Avenue Brewers, Loving Touch, and Port Bar.
Aside from oysters, you can also expect Bloody Marys, cocktails, beer, and food samples from local restaurants. There will be live music from the Post Imperial Jazz band, and the Lions vs. the Chiefs game will be on TV.
But back to the oysters: Tickets are $40 and include six oysters, six drink tickets, and two oyster shooters — yep, an oyster floating in a shot. You also get a commemorative shot glass.
For more information, see mtshuckyeah.com
. You can view a slideshow of photos from last year's Shuck Yeah! here
.
