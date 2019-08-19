Little Caesars offers new Quattro pizza for when you can't make up your mind

click to enlarge Photo via Little Caesars

Pizza! Pizza! — but what if you just want one pizza divided into four quadrants, each with a different topping combination?



Little Caesars' new large, round, Italian-style pizza gives you just that. The four topping combos include:



Italian sausage and Bruschetta

Italian sausage and Pepperoni

Pepperoni

Cheese

The new bruschetta topping includes Roma tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and garlic.



“A classic pizza is always a good choice. But sometimes you have to spice things up,” Jeff Klein, senior vice president of Global Marketing at Little Caesars, said in a press release. “The Quattro pizza is a fun way to try something new or to be sure there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the next pizza night.”



The limited edition pizza is $7 and will be available via the Little Caesars website and app starting on Aug. 19. The pizza will be available to walk-in customers as well on Aug. 26 — it can be made fresh at a customer’s request throughout the day, and will also be included in the Hot-N-Ready menu from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.