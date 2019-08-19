Table and Bar

Monday, August 19, 2019

Table and Bar

American Coney Island's coney dog eating challenge seeks top dog

Posted By on Mon, Aug 19, 2019 at 6:43 PM

click to enlarge American Coney Island. - JAMES R. MARTIN / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • James R. Martin / Shutterstock.com
  • American Coney Island.

Are you competitive, and also hungry?

If so, the ninth annual American Coney Island coney dog eating challenge might be just the thing for you.

The event, taking place on Thursday, Aug. 29, will give competitors 10 minutes to scarf as many hot dogs slathered in chili, mustard, and onions as possible. The most voracious eater will win a trip to Las Vegas for two, the championship belt, and free meals from American Coney Island for a full year.



Before the competition, Detroit Fire/EMT, the Detroit Police Department, and the Windsor Fire Department will partake in a challenge of their own to see which department is the hungriest. Proceeds of the event will support both the Detroit Police Benefit and Protective Association and the Detroit Firemen’s Benevolent Fund.

To register ahead of time for $10, potential competitors can call 586-219-0995, visit americanconeyisland.com, or stop by an American Coney Island. Registration for competitors at the door costs $15.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m., with the coney competition beginning at 5:45 p.m.; 114 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 586-219-0995; Requested donation of $5 for onlookers.

