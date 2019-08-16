Short's Brewing collaborates to release line of marijuana-infused beverages — but not beer

click to enlarge Short's Brewing Facebook

One might assume a partnership between Michigan craft beer-maker Short's Brewing and Windsor-based marijuana processing company Green Peak Innovations might result in bud-infused brew... but, sadly, you would be wrong.Thanks to a pesky law passed by the Michigan Legislature last year that prohibits the possession or sale of marijuana-infused alcoholic beverages, Short's and Green Peak are limited to releasingmarijuana-infused beverages, as well as a line of edibles.According to The Detroit Free Press , gummy candies that mimic the flavor of Short's fruity Soft Parade Shandy and vape cartridges inspired by the brewer's hoppy and floral Huma Lupa Licious Indian pale ale are expected to be the first products released as part of the collaboration.Though they're unable to release alcoholic concoctions, the two companies announced plans to develop a variety of cannabis-infused beverages, ranging from mocktails, which, like the edibles, will imitate the taste of some of Short's bestsellers, to sparkling waters and cold-brew coffee.The product line is expected to be available in Michigan by the end of 2019.



