A low-calorie version of Bell's Two-Hearted Ale will hit shelves in 2020

Bell's Brewery announced Thursday, on the Kalmazoo-based brewery's 22nd birthday, that its celebrated IPA will be offered in a low-calorie version starting in early 2020.
Appropriately named the Light Hearted Ale, the brewery's newest addition will boast the “balanced, flavorful, and hoppy” notes of its original 212 calorie ale, but with fewer calories and a lower ABV at 3.7% (significantly less than its sister beer, which clocks in at 7% ABV).
Though the unveiling did not include the calorie count for the new brew, The Detroit Free Press reports that Bell's released samples of its Light Hearted Ale earlier this year which, at the time, had a slightly higher ABV of 4.5% and just 110 calories.
For those craft beer drinkers looking for more buzz for their buck, Bell's is slated to release six-packs of its previously delayed Double Two-Hearted Ale later this month at 11% ABV and two and a half times the amount of hops.
So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.