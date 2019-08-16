A low-calorie version of Bell's Two-Hearted Ale will hit shelves in 2020

View this post on Instagram

As we all raise pints, bottles and cans of Two Hearted in celebration today, we have an announcement to share. Light Hearted, a lo-cal IPA with many of the characteristics of its namesake, but without all the calories, will debut in early 2020, All malt, balanced, flavorful, hoppy and only 3.7% ABV. More to come. #TwoHeartedDay