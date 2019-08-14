Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Table and Bar

Green Lantern plans to open a new Berkley pizzeria

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 4:47 PM

click to enlarge GREEN LANTERN/FACEBOOK
  • Green Lantern/Facebook

Metro Detroit mini-chain Green Lantern Pizza's seventh location could open in Berkley as soon as October.

The forthcoming 5,200-square-foot store is planned for the former Sila Italian Dining & Pizza space at 4033 12 Mile Road, Crain's reports.

The new restaurant will have a full bar and a menu similar to that at the 15 Mile Road flagship location in Clinton Township. It will be Green Lantern's third sit-down location, and the company expects to add more franchised carryout stores in the future.

Plans also call for the introduction of pasta dishes, though Green Lantern's focus will remain on gourmet pizzas, subs, sandwiches, and salads.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Beloved Troy eatery Kim's Family Restaurant is closing its doors Read More

  2. Why Kwaku Osei-Bonsu started Black Restaurant Week in Detroit Read More

  3. Fort Street Galley’s Table serves up deep-fried American comfort food Read More

  4. Frozen custard counter opens in downtown Detroit Read More

  5. Ima brings popular Japanese-style fare to Midtown, marking its biggest location yet Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...