Green Lantern plans to open a new Berkley pizzeria
By Tom Perkins
on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 4:47 PM
Metro Detroit mini-chain Green Lantern Pizza's seventh location could open in Berkley as soon as October.
The forthcoming 5,200-square-foot store is planned for the former Sila Italian Dining & Pizza space at 4033 12 Mile Road, Crain's
reports.
The new restaurant will have a full bar and a menu similar to that at the 15 Mile Road flagship location in Clinton Township. It will be Green Lantern's third sit-down location, and the company expects to add more franchised carryout stores in the future.
Plans also call for the introduction of pasta dishes, though Green Lantern's focus will remain on gourmet pizzas, subs, sandwiches, and salads.
