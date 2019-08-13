Table and Bar

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Beloved Troy eatery Kim's Family Restaurant is closing its doors

Posted By on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 3:06 PM

Beloved eatery Kim's Family Restaurant announced Tuesday that it is closing it's doors for the last time.

The family-owned Chinese restaurant, located in Troy at Long Lake Road and Livernois Avenue, said in a Facebook post that the restaurant is shuttering so that its owners can retire.

"After over 44 years of serving the Troy community, the owners of Kim's Family Restaurant will close our business so that we may enjoy our retirement," the Facebook post stated. "We thank you for your support and we appreciate your patience during our transition."



Kim's offers authentic Chinese cuisine as well as an American menu and bubble tea. Customer favorites include the sizzling rice soup and the steamed dumplings. Multiple reviewers on Kim's website and Yelp have called Kim's the best Chinese food in town.

The restaurant has asked patrons to share their special memories at Kim's on Facebook, whether it be birthdays, weddings, baby showers, graduations, wedding proposals, etc. As of Tuesday afternoon, the post had over 700 shares and 600 comments.

The eatery said it will continue to serve patrons until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.

