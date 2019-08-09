A Pokémon-themed pop-up bar is coming to Detroit — but we're going to have to wait a year

click to enlarge Courtesy of PokéBar

A wild PokéBar has appeared in Detroit — or, according to a recent press release, will appear in 2020.



Inspired by the Japanese pocket monster phenomenon, Pokémon, the PokéBar promises an interactive opportunity for fans who have longed to catch ’em all and, we guess, have long since wondered what a Pikachu burger tastes like. (Our guess is as good as yours.)





which allows “trainers” to locate “gyms” where they can gather





Anyway, the two-day

click to enlarge Courtesy of PokéBar

CUTE!

The traveling pop-up event is scheduled to visit Detroit on Aug. 17-18 of next year and is billed as an amplified version of Pokémon GO, the augmented reality smartphone gamePokéBar pop-up will be offered in two-hour sessions that allow fans to partake in Pokémon hunting (with a variety of hard-to-collect monsters), trivia, games, DJs, as well as prizes for costumes and gameplay. Think live-action role-playing but with smartphones, food coloring, and plenty of Instagramable moments.Tickets for the event are not yet available, though folks are encouraged to visit the official website for access to pre-release tickets as tickets will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Keep in mind that trainers under 21 must show up with an adult because Misdreavus will have spiked the PokéPunch.Neither the pop-up's location nor ticket prices have been released, but according to other cities on the PokéBar tour roster, they're going for $45-$55 per person and will include entry to the event, a Pokémon-themed cocktail, and burger.

