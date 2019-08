Forthcoming French diner Savant to host preview pop-up at Frame

click to enlarge Courtesy of Jordan Whitmore

Savant's Cass Corridor restaurant.

Among the year's most anticipated restaurant openings is that of Savant, a French diner planned for the Cass Corridor that will offer everything from caviar bumps with edible gold to Waygu beef cheeseburgers It's on schedule for a fall opening in the former Bolero space, but chef Jordan Whitmore and mixologist Rebecca Wurster are offering a sneak peek at Hazel Park's Frame. The event sold out within 24 hours, but Whitmore says it's possible that a second night will be added if the waitlist gets long enough.The restaurant is also taking reservations on its website for its limited-seating soft opening.The pop-up courses are as follows:Ossetra Caviar “bump," edible gold, and champagneFrench onion soup with Waygu beef dashi and gruyere popoverVegan carpaccio with blood orange, cashew cheese, and mintKorean fried chicken with Cholula beurre monte, “Michelin Star” ranch, and celery curlsHeirloom fruit sorbet, Michigan honey with black walnut granolaEscoffier scramble with black truffle, gruyere, brioche, and chiveCroissant biscuits sausage gravy with peppercorn melangeDutch baby with Saigon cinnamon, apple butter, and lemon confitJapanese pancakes with dark chocolate, matcha, and Michigan mapleCreme brûlée with passionfruit caviar and candied mintWurster will offer communal siphon cocktails infused at the table. Wine will be poured by Frame’s resident wine director and sommelier, Bryan Lamorena.The dinner is Friday, Aug. 23, with seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 per person plus tax and a service fee, and are available at framehazelpark.com . The evening includes a DJ set of French lounge music.