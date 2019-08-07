Forthcoming French diner Savant to host preview pop-up at Frame

click to enlarge
Among the year's most anticipated restaurant openings is that of Savant, a French diner planned for the Cass Corridor that will offer everything from caviar bumps with edible gold to Waygu beef cheeseburgers
It's on schedule for a fall opening in the former Bolero space, but chef Jordan Whitmore and mixologist Rebecca Wurster are offering a sneak peek at Hazel Park's Frame. The event sold out within 24 hours, but Whitmore says it's possible that a second night will be added if the waitlist gets long enough.
The restaurant is also taking reservations on its website
for its limited-seating soft opening.
The pop-up courses are as follows:
1st:
Ossetra Caviar “bump," edible gold, and champagne
2nd:
French onion soup with Waygu beef dashi and gruyere popover
3rd:
Vegan carpaccio with blood orange, cashew cheese, and mint
4th:
Korean fried chicken with Cholula beurre monte, “Michelin Star” ranch, and celery curls
Intermezzo:
Heirloom fruit sorbet, Michigan honey with black walnut granola
5th:
Escoffier scramble with black truffle, gruyere, brioche, and chive
Croissant biscuits sausage gravy with peppercorn melange
Dutch baby with Saigon cinnamon, apple butter, and lemon confit
Japanese pancakes with dark chocolate, matcha, and Michigan maple
6th:
Creme brûlée with passionfruit caviar and candied mint
Wurster will offer communal siphon cocktails infused at the table. Wine will be poured by Frame’s resident wine director and sommelier, Bryan Lamorena.
The dinner is Friday, Aug. 23, with seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 per person plus tax and a service fee, and are available at framehazelpark.com
. The evening includes a DJ set of French lounge music.
