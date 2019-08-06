Bring on the government cheese — Wahlburgers set to open Royal Oak location this week

click to enlarge Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com

Since opening the first metro Detroit Wahlburgers location in Greektown in 2016 , co-founder Mark Wahlberg has done the following: pleaded Amazon overlord Jeff Bezos to elect Detroit as home to Amazon's second headquarters, was named the most overpaid actor of 2017 byand starred in the sequel literally no one asked for,Anyway, the popular burger chain started by the brothers Walhberg (that's former New Kids on the Block dude Donnie, chef boy Paul, andMarky Mark) is expanding its metro Detroit footprint this week with the addition of a Royal Oak location. Located at the corner of Woodward Avenue and 13 Mile Road, the newest restaurant and bar makes the fourth metro Detroit location, joining the recently opened Wahlburgers of Flint and Taylor.The beefy brotherly-love chain offers a selection of specialty burgers, including “Mark's Favorite” (the Thanksgiving Turkey Burger made with seasoned ground turkey, stuffing, mayo, housemade orange-cranberry sauce, and roasted butternut squash) as well as sandwiches, salads, and sides like smoked bacon mac & cheese, chili, and tater tots. Oh, and all the government cheese you want (no,, government cheese is specifically listed under free burger toppings).Royal Oak's location will also feature a full-service bar, which will offer a chain exclusive: the Wahlbrewski, which is a custom unfiltered pale ale concocted by Boston's Harpoon Brewer y. They also serve adult frappes and boozy cocktails like the strawberry jalapeño margarita and the spiked cherry cola, which are all listed under the menu category “Wahlcoctions” because of course it is.Wahlburgers Royal Oak will open its doors as part of its grand opening Thursday, Aug. 8.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.