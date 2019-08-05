Stroh's is launching a new Detroit-brewed Lager

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy of Stroh's
The Stroh Brewing Co. is launching a new Detroit-brewed beer called Detroit Lager.
The 4.6 ABV can, which is the brand's fourth to be brewed at Corktown's Brew Detroit facility, will use traditional corn grits to give the beer what the company describes as a "a piercingly crisp finish." It's made with "caramel malts that lend themselves to a soft golden hue, and a subtle sweetness that compliments the hop bill, resulting in a refreshingly balanced."
Stroh's also produces its Bohemian Pilsner and Perseverance IPA at Brew Detroit, and last summer rolled out a summer wheat called Spirit Wibier. Brew Detroit head brewer Joe Thorner got his start brewing in the original Stroh Brewhouse on Gratiot Avenue in the 1970’s.
Stroh's was founded in Detroit in 1850 and the Stroh family ran the company until Los Angeles-based Pabst Brewing purchased it in 1999. It returned to Detroit in 2016 with the Bohemian Pilsner release.
“The brand is a part of Detroit’s history, so it’s important that we uphold the values of the city and continue to make a positive contribution to the community here," says Rachel Keeton, associate brand manager for Stroh’s. "Working with local people and businesses to create Detroit Lager has been a a true collaboration that symbolizes our desire play a meaningful role in Detroit’s future."
Stroh’s tapped Detroit-based designer Jesse Kassel for the Detroit Lager label design and an update for the Bohemian Pilsner. The oxblood and gold Detroit Lager label is a tribute to Detroit City FC, of which Stroh's is a sponsor.
Stroh’s Detroit Lager will be available in cans and bottles at select bars and retailers throughout Michigan beginning Aug. 12. A sneak preview will be available exclusively at DCFC's game on Tuesday, Aug. 6. It will also be available to sample at Metro Times
' Best of Detroit party
on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Roostertail.
