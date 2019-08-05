Quick and healthy are synonymous at new ZZ Market & Grill downtown

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of ZZ Market & Grill / A. Victoria MAE



ZZ Market & Grill is opening Tuesday morning on Henry Street, near Little Caesars Arena downtown. In the nearly 130-year-old building, the market will serve grab-and-go food items in addition to Michigan-centric retail items.

The market is expected to create 20 jobs initially, with more to come on the way. It caters to the downtown worker, as well as those coming into town for sports and entertainment looking for a quick bite to eat.

ZZ Market & Grill is partnering with local food vendors including McClure’s, Wigley’s Famous Eastern Market Corned Beef, and Del Bene Produce Inc. ZZ’s will also carry Garden Fresh Gourmet, Faygo Inc., Better Made Snack Foods, Motor City Brewing Works, and Valentine Distilling Co., among other local brands, in its retail section.



