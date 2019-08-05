Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 5, 2019

Table and Bar

Quick and healthy are synonymous at new ZZ Market & Grill downtown

Posted By on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at 5:57 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF ZZ MARKET & GRILL / A. VICTORIA MAE
  • Photo courtesy of ZZ Market & Grill / A. Victoria MAE


ZZ Market & Grill is opening Tuesday morning on Henry Street, near Little Caesars Arena downtown. In the nearly 130-year-old building, the market will serve grab-and-go food items in addition to Michigan-centric retail items.


The market is expected to create 20 jobs initially, with more to come on the way. It caters to the downtown worker, as well as those coming into town for sports and entertainment looking for a quick bite to eat.


ZZ Market & Grill is partnering with local food vendors including McClure’s, Wigley’s Famous Eastern Market Corned Beef, and Del Bene Produce Inc. ZZ’s will also carry Garden Fresh Gourmet, Faygo Inc., Better Made Snack Foods, Motor City Brewing Works, and Valentine Distilling Co., among other local brands, in its retail section.


So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Stroh's is launching a new Detroit-brewed Lager Read More

  2. A new Asian Corned Beef is now open in Detroit on Woodward Avenue Read More

  3. 'Farm-to-oven' Neapolitan-style pizzeria opens in Grosse Pointe Park Read More

  4. Seasonal cafe serving Kobe dogs and lobster rolls opens in Capitol Park Read More

  5. Idris Elba praises HellFire Detroit hot sauce on 'Hot Ones,' the world's spiciest interview show Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...