Friday, August 2, 2019

Table and Bar

'Farm-to-oven' Neapolitan-style pizzeria opens in Grosse Pointe Park

Friday, August 2, 2019

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KATIE BELMORE
  • Photo by Katie Belmore

A Neapolitan-style, wood-fired pizzeria that uses ingredients grown on a private farm in Metamora, Michigan, is up and running in Grosse Pointe Park.

The Bricks' owner and chef Trenton Chamberlain runs the Fox Hollow Farm from which he'll source grains, produce, and herbs.

"The concept of the restaurant is to grow as much of the produce as we can on our farm,” said Chamberlain. “We grow our own grain, mill our own flour, use a natural, long fermentation process, extrude our house pasta, and use only a wood-fired oven.”

The pies will be cooked in a dome oven that gets up to 850 degrees, and pizzas include options like the Fox Hollow Farm Egg With Bacon — with red sauce, mozzarella, pancetta, caramelized onion, and a fried farm egg.

Pastas will be extruded in house from fresh-milled flour, and the menu also includes salads and soups like a Michigan chowder with white fish and a seasonal vegetable puree.

The Bricks is located at 15201 Kercheval Ave. in Grosse Pointe Park.

