A new Asian Corned Beef is now open in Detroit on Woodward Avenue

click to enlarge
Here's some great news for fans of corned beef egg rolls, the hit made-in-Detroit Asian-Jewish deli fusion snack.
Asian Corned Beef, the local chain run by corned beef egg roll inventor and Vietnamese immigrant Kim White, has finally opened its long-awaited seventh location. The new restaurant is located at the former McDonald's at 19102 Woodward Ave., Detroit, and celebrates its grand opening on Friday until 7 p.m. with prizes and egg roll giveaways. The restaurant is also debuting a new roll — the lobster roll.
The corned beef egg roll is exactly what it sounds like: salty, cured deli meat, cheese, and cabbage wrapped in a crispy egg roll, sold for just $3 a piece.
click to enlarge
-
Tom Perkins
-
Egg rolls from Asian Corned Beef.
The seventh store was originally planned for Eight Mile Road, but residents of Detroit's Greenacres neighborhood mounted opposition to the restaurant over zoning concerns
.
It's the chain's first location on Detroit's major North-South thoroughfare. An eighth location is also planned a bit further south on Woodward Ave. in a Highland Park strip mall
.
More information on the chain is available at asiancornbeef.com
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.