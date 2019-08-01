Table and Bar

Thursday, August 1, 2019

Table and Bar

Idris Elba praises HellFire Detroit hot sauce on 'Hot Ones,' the world's spiciest interview show

Posted By on Thu, Aug 1, 2019 at 3:49 PM

click to enlarge FIRST WE FEAST
  • First We Feast

English actor Idris Elba had nice things to say about Detroit, or at least one of our hot sauces.

The Wire actor is the special guest on this week's episode of Hot Ones, "the show with hot questions, and even hotter wings." As previously reported, HellFire Detroit's hot sauce is featured in the current season, which started in May.

For the uninitiated: Host Sean Evans interviews a guest while they each eat increasingly spicy chicken (or tofu) wings. HellFire Detroit falls in the middle of the pack — marking the point in the episode where even the most seasoned guests start to squirm in pain.

Of HellFire Detroit, Elba is initially skeptical. "It says, 'Taste no evil?'" he says, reading the bottle's label. "I mean, who puts that on their marketing?"

After he takes a bite, though, Elba becomes a fan.

"This is good," he says. "This is by far my favorite. And it's hot."

You can watch Elba's episode below. HellFire Detroit makes an appearance around the 13-minute mark.


