Traverse City Whiskey Co.'s Ferndale tasting room is now open

click to enlarge Lee DeVito

Traverse City Whiskey Co. is now serving whiskey cocktails in its new Ferndale tasting room — its first location outside of its hometown of Traverse City.Dubbed "The Outpost," the space occupies a former bar in Como's, which opened with new management earlier this year, though it operates as a separate business. In addition to cocktails, the company's whiskey bottles will be available to taste and purchase.The tasting room is located at 22812 Woodward Ave., Ferndale. Hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.