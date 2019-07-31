Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Traverse City Whiskey Co.'s Ferndale tasting room is now open
Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 6:58 PM
click to enlarge
Traverse City Whiskey Co. is now serving whiskey cocktails in its new Ferndale tasting room — its first location outside of its hometown of Traverse City.
Dubbed "The Outpost," the space occupies a former bar in Como's, which opened with new management
earlier this year, though it operates as a separate business. In addition to cocktails, the company's whiskey bottles will be available to taste and purchase.
The tasting room is located at 22812 Woodward Ave., Ferndale. Hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.
Tags: Traverse City Whiskey Co., Ferndale, Como's, Image