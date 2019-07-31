Table and Bar

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Traverse City Whiskey Co.'s Ferndale tasting room is now open

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 6:58 PM

LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito

Traverse City Whiskey Co. is now serving whiskey cocktails in its new Ferndale tasting room — its first location outside of its hometown of Traverse City.

Dubbed "The Outpost," the space occupies a former bar in Como's, which opened with new management earlier this year, though it operates as a separate business. In addition to cocktails, the company's whiskey bottles will be available to taste and purchase.

The tasting room is located at 22812 Woodward Ave., Ferndale. Hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.

