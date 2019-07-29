Table and Bar

Monday, July 29, 2019

Pietrzyk Pierogi pop-up finds a permanent home in Eastern Market

Posted By on Mon, Jul 29, 2019 at 11:12 AM

click to enlarge MAR MANZARNES BOBADILLA BROCK
  • Mar Manzarnes Bobadilla Brock

Pop-up pierogi-maker Pietrzyk Pierogi is preparing to open a brick-and-mortar space in the Eastern Market's Gratiot Central Market.

The new carryout restaurant, retail space, and production facility will offer fresh and frozen pierogi. Among the flavors are those packed with traditional cheeses, potatoes, and meats, as well as inventive varieties like the Sports Bar with Buffalo chicken, buttermilk ranch, cheddar cheese, and a hot sauce drizzle.

The menu will also offer zapiekankie (Polish street pizza), city chicken, cold vegetable salads, kielbasa, seasonal soups, and more. Several vegan and vegetarian options will also be available.

Founder Erica Pietrzyk says the pierogi are a better, healthier alternative to the mass produced, frozen variety available at grocery stores, and she's planning to begin distributing them at metro Detroit grocers in the coming months.

Pietrzyk also says she plans to hire people with developmental disabilities and victims of domestic abuse to help with production.

Pietrzyk Pierogi started serving pierogi and Polish cuisine based off of family recipes in 2014 at bars and breweries around metro Detroit, and Pietrzyk says her success with the pop-ups is what motivated her to open a permanent space. The company also makes what are arguably the best Paczek available in Hamtramck on Fat Tuesday.

The company is still in the process of fundraising, and it's looking for a little help on that front.

click to enlarge MAR MANZARNES BOBADILLA BROCK
  • Mar Manzarnes Bobadilla Brock

