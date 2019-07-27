Vernors showcasing Michigan lighthouses on limited edition cans

click to enlarge Michigan Economic Development Corporation



Vernors is partnering with Pure Michigan to launch a line of limited edition cans featuring famous Michigan lighthouses.

This is the third year that Vernors will be launching the collectible series as a way of promoting Michigan tourism and travel.

vice president of Travel Michigan, told WDIV Local 4

“This is an opportunity to celebrate these iconic landmarks — along with events like the Michigan Lighthouse Festival — and inspire residents and travelers alike to explore the more than 120 lighthouses standing along our 3,200 [miles] of Great Lakes shoreline," Dave Lorenz,

The Michigan-based company has for the past two years included Big Sable Point, Crisp Point, Eagle Harbor, Grand Haven, Tawas Point, Forty Mile Point, Old Mackinac Point, Point Iroquois, Point Betsie, Little Sable Point, St. Joseph, and Fort Gratiot in the series.

This year, the Vernors limited edition cans will be featuring Big Red, South Haven, Tri-Centennial State Park Lighthouse, Au Sable Point, DeTour Reef, Port Austin Reef, Harbor Beach, and Pointe Aux Barques.

Through this promotion, the company hopes to inspire soda drinkers to “visit and take pride in these one-of-a-kind coastal treasures,” said Beth Hensen, a market development manager for Keurig Dr. Pepper, according to WDIV Local 4.

The cans will only be sold in packs of 12 and will be available through September.