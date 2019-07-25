A new Latin American restaurant is headed to the Cass Corridor

click to enlarge Tom Perkins

A restaurant that will specialize in Brazilian, Peruvian, and other Latin American cuisines is in the works in the Cass Corridor.The 3,000-square-foot Vecino is planned for 4100 Third Ave. near the Cinema Detroit building, and its kitchen will be helmed by former Adachi sous chef Francesco Tola,reports. Aside from Latin American fusion dishes, the restaurant will host live music and offer a range of South American liquors, tequila, and mescal.Vecino is owned by attorney Luke Wietrzynski, who developed the concept with wife Adriana Wietrzynski-Jimenez and mother-in-law and former Arandas Restaurant owner Eva Lopez-Jimenez.The plans come just after another Latin American concept, Bolero, failed in Midtown, though the details of that restaurant's demise aren't known.