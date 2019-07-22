Table and Bar

Monday, July 22, 2019

Traverse City Whiskey Co. expected to open tasting room inside Como's soon

Posted By on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 5:07 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF COMO’S
  • Courtesy of Como’s


Last year, Traverse City Whiskey Co. announced that it would be opening up a tasting room inside Como’s in Ferndale — and that time is almost here.



The popular Michigan distillery wants to offer metro Detroit a “taste of Up North” at the staple neighborhood restaurant. After being closed for all of 2018, Como's reopened to the public in May.

The tasting room will operate as a separate entity inside Como's. This new location within the iconic eatery will be the company's first outside of its hometown of Traverse City. Media will be allowed to preview the tasting room on Wednesday.

The brand will serve classics cocktails and sell take-home bottles from it’s full portfolio, including Straight Bourbon Whiskey, American Cherry Edition, North Coast Rye, Port Barrel Finish, Barrel Proof Bourbon, and multiple ‘Stillhouse exclusive’ releases.

Como's is located at 22812 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-677-4439; comosrestaurant.com.

