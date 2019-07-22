Global street food restaurant, juice and oxygen bar headed to Rosedale Park

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Street Cuisine

A new global street food restaurant called Street Cuisine and a neighboring juice and oxygen bar open this week in Detroit's Rosedale Park neighborhood.The establishments, at 19803 W. McNichols Rd. and 19805 W. McNichols Rd., respectively, are both run by Ari Shah, a day trader who grew up in the neighborhood.Street Cuisine will offer food from "Chicago and Miami to London and Mexico," according to a release. That means lamb chops, Polish sausages, "street tacos," "street sliders," fried shrimp, Chicago-style hot dogs, Detroit-style Coney dogs, and traditional and boneless wings with flavors like Buffalo, cajun, teriyaki, Louisiana rub, and more. The restaurant will also offer breakfast sandwiches, French toast, and pancakes.“I love everything about street food,” Shah said. “It’s typically the most authentic cuisine of a particular culture or region you can get and I wanted to share that culinary experience with my hometown.”The neighboring Ocean’s Fresh Juice Bar will specialize in "healthful, cold pressed juices."Its menu will include "cold pressed juices, smoothies and wellness shots packed with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and enzymes from fresh, seasonal, all natural, raw, never pasteurized, organic fruits and vegetables, making it possible to hydrate and fill one’s body with wholesome nutrients."Its juice combinations will help combat specific ailments, such as fatigue, stress, the common cold, and a hangover, according to a release.The juice bar also includes a "state-of-the-art flavored oxygen bar" from which guests can choose a 30- or 60-minute session to breathe oxygen using a nasal cannula."The flavors originate from an all-natural, pure essential oil and each serves in providing many mental and physical health benefits," Ocean's Fresh said in a release. Flavors include lemongrass, vanilla, orange, lavender, peppermint, and eucalyptus.Shah said he believes in "fueling his body with the proper food to live a healthy lifestyle."“What you put into your body is what you get out of it," he said. "That is the idea that influenced me to open a restaurant in the neighborhood I grew up in that offers a healthy option with high-quality ingredients."