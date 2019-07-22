Table and Bar

Monday, July 22, 2019

Table and Bar

7-Eleven is giving away free AirPods to anyone in Ann Arbor willing to order $50 worth of crap from their app

Posted By on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 5:51 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA 7NOW DELIVERY / FACEBOOK
  • Photo via 7Now Delivery / Facebook

This is not a drill, 7-Eleven is giving away a limited number of free Apple AirPods on delivery orders over $50 on Thursday, July 25.

7-Eleven is only running this promotion in less than 30 markets nationwide and Ann Arbor is one of them.

Basically, all you have to do is download the 7NOW Delivery app and enable the notifications so you get the heads up for the flash deal start time.



All you have to do is be on standby for the sale to pop off and put a few cases of beer and a pack of gum in your cart and check out.

After all pairs of the Pods have been claimed, the app will shoot out a notification saying the promotion is over.

You'll have brew to your door and a chance for some free Apple AirPods. Which is pretty clutch considering you were going to buy the beer anyway.

Table and Bar

