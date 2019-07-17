Table and Bar

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Pig & Whiskey returns to Ferndale for a weekend full of barbecue, booze, and music

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 8:21 AM

DONTAE ROCKYMORE
  • Dontae Rockymore

We’ve all heard the saying “everything is better slathered in barbecue sauce and/or whiskey.” OK — so technically it’s not a popular saying, but Metro Times’ annual celebration of live music, barbecue, and booze is returning for a sticky ’n’ sweet, meat-filled weekend.

Pig & Whiskey returns to downtown Ferndale for three days offering more than 20 food vendors ranging from classic barbecue to sweet treats, as well as more than 70 liquors, beers, cocktails, and hard ciders and spritzers. This year will also see the return of the top-shelf tent for those with more expensive tastes. To whet your appetite even further, this year’s musical lineup includes Verve Pipe, Laith Al-Saadi, Electric Six, Stone Clover, Tart, and the Michigan Rattlers. (See our feature with the band this week.) Oh yeah, admission to Pig & Whiskey is free. Don’t forget to tip your bartenders.

See photos of last year's event here.

Pig & Whiskey begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 19 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 in Ferndale along Nine Mile Rd. at E. Troy St.; pigandwhiskeyferndale.com. Event is free.



  • Staff Pick
    Pig & Whiskey @ Downtown Ferndale

    • Fri., July 19, 6 p.m., Sat., July 20, 11 a.m. and Sun., July 21, 11 a.m. Free

