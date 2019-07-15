Table and Bar

Monday, July 15, 2019

Table and Bar

Babylon Garden Mediterranean restaurant opens in Ferndale

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 11:10 AM

BABYLON GARDEN/FACEBOOK
  • Babylon Garden/Facebook

A new Mediterranean restaurant is up and rolling on Woodward in Ferndale.

Babylon Garden's menu largely holds Mediterranean dishes that are familiar to metro Detroiters' palettes — shawarma, falafel, saj, fattoush salad, and a range of subs. The sandwiches are rolled in either regular, spinach, or tomato basil pita breads, and the restaurant also serves quesadillas and burgers.

Babylon Garden joins Anita's Kitchen and La Feast in serving Mediterranean fare in Ferndale.

The restaurant is located at 23250 Woodward Ave. and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Table and Bar

