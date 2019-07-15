Monday, July 15, 2019
Babylon Garden Mediterranean restaurant opens in Ferndale
By Tom Perkins
on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 11:10 AM
A new Mediterranean restaurant is up and rolling on Woodward in Ferndale.
Babylon Garden's menu largely holds Mediterranean dishes that are familiar to metro Detroiters' palettes — shawarma, falafel, saj, fattoush salad, and a range of subs. The sandwiches are rolled in either regular, spinach, or tomato basil pita breads, and the restaurant also serves quesadillas and burgers.
Babylon Garden joins Anita's Kitchen and La Feast in serving Mediterranean fare in Ferndale.
The restaurant is located at 23250 Woodward Ave. and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
