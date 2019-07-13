Buddy's Pizza is opening a new Plymouth location

click to enlarge Courtesy of Buddy's Pizza



Buddy’s Pizza, the birthplace of classic Detroit pizza, is opening a new location in Plymouth on July 16. The chain will host a grand opening starting at 11 a.m. featuring free pizza and other promotions.

"We are happy to finally bring authentic Detroit-style pizza to Plymouth," Buddy’s chief brand officer Wes Pikula said in a statement. "Buddy's is appreciative of its fans and we're glad to be able to offer free pizza giveaways to give back to the community."

The first 100 people in line at 11 a.m. will receive coupons for free pizza each month for a year, and the first 50 email subscribers for the Plymouth location will receive a free pizza coupon. Additionally, 10 fans who tag Buddy's in photos on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram during opening week will be randomly selected for free pizza coupons.

The Plymouth location will donate $1 from each eight-square pizza sold during opening week to Buddy-to-Buddy, a program equipping veterans to provide peer support and linkage to resources for fellow service members and veterans in Michigan.

Located less than a mile from USA Hockey Arena on Beck Road, the restaurant is approximately 7,000 square feet, with room for 200 guests and an outdoor patio. In addition to pizza (including gluten-free options), the location will serve salads, burgers, and craft brews.

