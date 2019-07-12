Table and Bar

Friday, July 12, 2019

Michigan & Trumbull, a new Detroit-style pizza eatery, opens at Fort Street Galley

Posted By on Fri, Jul 12, 2019 at 8:21 PM

click to enlarge Fort Street Galley. - KATIE LASKOWSKA
  • Katie Laskowska
  • Fort Street Galley.


Michigan & Trumbull is now open at the Fort Street Galley, located at the Old Federal Reserve building in downtown Detroit. The Detroit-style pizza company is owned by Michigan natives Kristen Calvery and Nate Peck, who got their start at the Galley Group’s Pittsburgh food hall.


Michigan & Trumbull pays homage to the cross streets of the old Tiger Stadium, and the menu features pizzas that reference Detroit. According to The Detroit Free Press, The Woodward White features mozzarella, ricotta, red pepper flakes, lemon zest, and garlic oil. The Bagley Chorizo includes mozzarella, pickled onions, and household chorizo, and is drizzled with cilantro ranch. The Packard Pepperoni features a red sauce, mozzarella, pickled chiles, pepperoni, and household hot honey.


Both sweet and savory pizza options are available during Sunday brunch, served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pizzas range from $10 to $15, and the 8-by-10-inch square pizzas are big enough for two to share. Gluten-free crust is available upon request.


The owners are currently building a permanent restaurant in Corktown, while running their pop-up location at the Fort Street Galley through the fall.

