Tom Perkins
A burger from Lovers Only.
In partnership with the Michigan Beef Council we are bringing you $6 burgers from Detroit's most delicious restaurants July 29-Aug. 4, 2018.
From gourmet blends to off-menu specialties and even beer pairings — we will pay tribute to America’s sweetheart — the hamburger! Each restaurateur and chef will prepare their unique take on the burger.
The idea is to get people to embrace the food, culture and Detroit-love while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places. We will even be printing Burger Passports for participants to get stamped at participating locations throughout the week. Collect at least four stamps and be eligible for a very special grand prize drawing featuring a grill and ultimate grill out.
Burger Week will draw hardcore burger fanatics and people that can appreciate a good hearty meal. So far, participants include:
Bar Louie
Basement Burger Bar
HopCat
Kavans Tavern Burger Bar
Lovers Only
TABLE No. 2 Restaurant
More restaurants added daily. For full list, see burgerweekdtown.com
More information is available at Detroit Burger Week's Facebook page: facebook.com/detroitburgerweek
