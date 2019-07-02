Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Table and Bar

Downtown Detroit Chicago-style pizzeria Giordano's closes

Posted By on Tue, Jul 2, 2019 at 9:59 AM

click to enlarge GIORDANO'S/FACEBOOK
  • Giordano's/Facebook

Downtown Detroit's Giordano's pizzeria appears to have abruptly closed.

The shop at 1224 Randolph St. was locked with newspaper over the window on July 1, the Detroit Free Press reports, but it's unclear when the Chicago-based chain shut down.

No reason for the closure was provided. Giordano's was one of about a dozen pizzerias to open in and around downtown Detroit in recent years. Among others are Grandma Bob's, Shield's, Brass Rail, La Lanterna, El Club Pizza, PizzaPlex, and Mootz, while Buddy's is preparing to open a new downtown spot.



Giordano's also set up around the corner from Greektown's Pizza Papalis, a longstanding local Chicago-style pizzeria.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A new taco shop is headed to downtown Royal Oak Read More

  2. Review: Ochre Bakery serves up clean cuisine in Core City Read More

  3. Detroit will host a chicken wing festival this summer Read More

  4. How Detroit became a Caribbean food town Read More

  5. Review: Detroit’s Cork and Gabel does the big three (Italian, Irish, and German, that is) Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...