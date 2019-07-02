Downtown Detroit Chicago-style pizzeria Giordano's closes

click to enlarge Giordano's/Facebook

Downtown Detroit's Giordano's pizzeria appears to have abruptly closed.The shop at 1224 Randolph St. was locked with newspaper over the window on July 1, thereports, but it's unclear when the Chicago-based chain shut down.No reason for the closure was provided. Giordano's was one of about a dozen pizzerias to open in and around downtown Detroit in recent years. Among others are Grandma Bob's, Shield's, Brass Rail, La Lanterna, El Club Pizza, PizzaPlex, and Mootz, while Buddy's is preparing to open a new downtown spot.Giordano's also set up around the corner from Greektown's Pizza Papalis, a longstanding local Chicago-style pizzeria.