Tuesday, July 2, 2019

A new Indian restaurant is headed to the Cass Corridor

Posted By on Tue, Jul 2, 2019 at 10:29 AM

4154 Third Ave.
  Alan Smithee
  • 4154 Third Ave.

A new carryout Indian restaurant called Detroit Masala is in the works in Detroit's Cass Corridor.

Crain's reports that the owner of Royal Oak's Moti Mahal plans to open the shop in the former Cake Ambition space at 4154 Third Ave.

The menu will include traditional Indian food as well as fusion dishes like a masala burger.

Detroit Masala would be the neighborhood's only Indian restaurant for the time being, though the recently-closed Maya's Indo-Pak is planning to re-open in the former Showtime space on Woodward near Interstate 94.

