Detroit's first Nepalese dumpling shop opens Friday in the Cass Corridor

Courtesy of Petro Darkopolous
A new Nepalese dumpling shop specializing in momos — dumplings filled with meat or veggies that are common in the Indian subcontinent — opens today in the Detroit Shipping Co.
Momo Cha made the announcement on Instagram
.
Diners choose
a type of protein, chutney, and preparation method for their momos, and can choose from a range of "snacks" and meals like dal bhat, (traditional Nepali plate with lentils, rice, curry, pickles, and veggies) or chicken choila (grilled free-range local chicken shredded and flavored with chili, ginger-garlic, green onion, and turmeric.)
Detroit Shipping Co. managing partner Petro Drakopoulos previously said the husband and wife team behind Momo Cha lived and cooked in Nepal for around seven years, and later ran several concepts in Ann Arbor.
The restaurant is taking over the stall that would have been operated by Bread Meats Bread. Those plans fell though after the Windsor-based sandwich shop was denied an investor visa by the U.S. government.
That leaves one open spot at the Detroit Shipping Co., which is also home to Brujo, Bangkok 96, and Coop, among others.
