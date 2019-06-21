Table and Bar

Friday, June 21, 2019

A Taste of Summer in the D bash brings a perfect blend of Detroit area restaurants to the Garden Theater

Posted By on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge RODNEY SIZEMORE
  • Rodney Sizemore

First, we survived the polar vortex. Then we suffered through an unseasonably wet spring. And only now is Mother Nature heeding our desperate pleas for warmth.

The truth is, metro Detroit’s bars and restaurants have been heating up and keeping it cool all year.

Welcome to A Taste of Summer in the D, Metro Times’ latest food-fueled, drink-drenched event. Per usual with MT events, folks can taste a little bit of everything with unlimited tastings and a few boozy delights. Beans & Cornbread, Brass Rail Pizza Bar, Grand Trunk Pub, Farm Field Table, Jim Brady’s, Otus Supply, Detroit BBQ Company, Checker Bar, and Treat Dreams are among the eateries offering up summer-inspired fare made for feasting.

Event begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 at the Garden Theater, 3929 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-0888; summerinthed.com. Tickets start at $20.

  • Staff Pick
    Taste of Summer in the D @ The Garden Theater

    • Thu., June 27, 6-9 p.m.

Table and Bar

