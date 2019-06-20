Table and Bar

Thursday, June 20, 2019

Plum Market to open in downtown Detroit on July 3

Posted By on Thu, Jun 20, 2019 at 10:01 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PLUM MARKET
  • Courtesy of Plum Market

A new 8,000-square-foot Plum Market opens in downtown's Ally Detroit Center on July 3.

The space, which neighbors Townhouse, will also hold fast casual dining with beer and wine, a hot bar, a Zingerman's coffee counter, a patio, and an event space.

Like other Plum Market locations, it'll offer higher-end local and national goods, but in "a condensed collection of grocery and apothecary essentials," according to a press release.

Though it's not quite a full grocery store, it'll be the largest grocer in downtown Detroit when it's up and running. The store will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

