Ditch the hangover with a sensory mocktail dining experience at Eastern Market

Not a drop of alcohol in sight.

Ever wonder what that fancy cocktail would taste like without all that pesky alcohol? Are you a sobriety warrior? Pregnant? Or maybe you’re just over the age of 29 and hangovers now last days andgetting old is hard.Well, thanks to chef Petro Drakopoulos of Republica and Brujo, mocktails are on the way. Described as a one-night-only, nonalcoholic dining experience, Mocking Bird will offer “fun” and “avant-garde” small plates, all of which have been paired with fresh fruit juices, herbs, spices, and other natural alternative flavorings. Each ticket is $45 and includes four courses and five mocktails. We can taste the hangover-less morning already.

