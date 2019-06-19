Table and Bar

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Table and Bar

Ditch the hangover with a sensory mocktail dining experience at Eastern Market

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 5:03 PM

click to enlarge Not a drop of alcohol in sight. - COURTESY OF EVENT
  • Courtesy of event
  • Not a drop of alcohol in sight.

Ever wonder what that fancy cocktail would taste like without all that pesky alcohol? Are you a sobriety warrior? Pregnant? Or maybe you’re just over the age of 29 and hangovers now last days and oh my god getting old is hard.

Well, thanks to chef Petro Drakopoulos of Republica and Brujo, mocktails are on the way. Described as a one-night-only, nonalcoholic dining experience, Mocking Bird will offer “fun” and “avant-garde” small plates, all of which have been paired with fresh fruit juices, herbs, spices, and other natural alternative flavorings. Each ticket is $45 and includes four courses and five mocktails. We can taste the hangover-less morning already.

Mocking Bird: A Non-alcoholic Sensory Dining Experience begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 24, at Eastern Market, Shed 5; 2440 Russell St., Ste. 400, Detroit; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $45 and include four courses and five mocktails.

