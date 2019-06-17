Atwater will unveil a custom beer to celebrate the DSO at Ford House

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Edsel & Eleanor Ford House

Atwater brewed something special to commemorate the 10th year of the DSO at Ford House, which is the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House’s annual summer music tradition.The custom brew, called Summer Symphony No. 10, will be available to taste at a beer-tapping event at Atwater Brewery in Grosse Pointe Park on Thursday, June 20. An ensemble of DSO musicians will perform on the patio at the event.The new beer is “a symphony of styles, with a fresh hop aroma — a British golden ale at heart with UK Challenger, Fuggle, and East Kent Golding hops, Americanized with late addition Comet, Galaxy, and Falconer’s Flight hops,” said Atwater brewer Brad Etheridge. Brewers drew inspiration from Ford House’s English architecture and from the DSO’s musical selections from Sci-Fi movies on Friday nights.DSO at Ford House will later be held on July 12 and July 13, and it will include a DSO concert, picnicking on the lakeside lawn, lawn games, and fireworks, as well as Summer Symphony No. 10 being served along with other Atwater beers in Ford estate’s new beer garden during the performances.

