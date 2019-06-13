Thursday, June 13, 2019
Detroit bars will celebrate Father's Day with dad beer brand Altes
Posted
By Tom Perkins
on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 2:23 PM
Cliff Bell’s, Queens Bar, and Park Bar will be celebrating Father's Day with samples of and specials on Altes, the Detroit dad beer brand that several local brewers rebooted this year after it was discontinued decades ago.
As MT recently reported
, Altes is a Bavarian-style beer for which the Midwest was famous last century, but the style mostly disappeared with the exception of a few larger labels by the early 2000s. Altes is 5.2 percent ABV and an IBU (International Bitterness Unit) of just 23, with a frothy head and a malt-forward flavor.
Find our full story on the brand and its reboot here
.
Try samples on Saturday at Cliff Bell’s from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m, Queens Bar from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Park Bar from 10 p.m. to midnight; and Sunday at Traffic Jam from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Bronx Bar between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.
Tags: Altes, Detroit Beer, Traffic Jam, Park Bar, Cliff Bell's, Dad beer, Image