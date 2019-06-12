Table and Bar

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Beyond Juice to open second Detroit location in New Center

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 1:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE PLATFORM
  • Photo courtesy of the Platform

Beyond Juice, a popular juice bar chain, will be opening up a second Detroit location in the Boulevard, located on the corner of Third Avenue and West Grand Boulevard, within the New Center neighborhood. There are currently eight Beyond Juice locations in the metro Detroit area — the first one having opened in 2005 — and the business plans to open seven more by the end of the year.

The Boulevard, a new apartment building in New Center, will open up to tenants for the first time this summer. Beyond Juice will offer raw juice smoothies as well as healthy and convenient food options for residents of The Boulevard or anyone passing by.

Beyond Juice offers a number of vegan options, including most of its smoothie menu, which ranges from $5.50 to $7. Its menu features wraps, salads, and smoothie bowls, as well as raw juice and other beverages. Catering and delivery will also be options offered by the new shop.



Beyond Juice will be located within the Boulevard at 2911 W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit.

