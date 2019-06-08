Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, June 8, 2019

Table and Bar

Detroit to open a Dapper Doughnut location this year

Posted By on Sat, Jun 8, 2019 at 8:05 AM

click to enlarge THE DAPPER DOUGHNUT / FACEBOOK
  • The Dapper Doughnut / Facebook


The Dapper Doughnut, a Las Vegas-based franchise dedicated to mini specialty doughnuts, is opening a new location in downtown Detroit, just near the corner of Woodward Avenue and East Congress Street. This will be the first Dapper Doughnut shop in the state of Michigan, an addition to the 20+ locations already existing across the United States.


The shop, expected to occupy about 1,500 square feet, offers everything from classic doughnut flavors such as cinnamon sugar to more unconventional ones like PB&J. The prices for the doughnuts start at $4.99 for a half-dozen to $15 for 24 doughnuts.The Dapper Doughnut also serves beverages including coffee and milkshakes.


Franchisee Corey Ward told Crain’s that the shop will be “kid-friendly” and will serve soft-serve ice cream, a feature not included on the Dapper Doughnut’s website.


The Dapper Doughnut shop will sit at 620 Woodward Ave. and is expected to be open for business by the end of the year.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. How to support Detroit farms, not resalers, at Eastern Market Read More

  2. Reminder: Black Republican John James took white supremacist campaign cash Read More

  3. Ferndale's Axle Brewing and Livernois Tap to close at the end of June Read More

  4. Review: Detroit’s Warda Pâtisserie is no average bakery Read More

  5. Under new ownership, Ferndale’s iconic Como’s embraces its identity (after a fabulous makeover) Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...