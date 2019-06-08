Detroit to open a Dapper Doughnut location this year

click to enlarge The Dapper Doughnut / Facebook



The Dapper Doughnut, a Las Vegas-based franchise dedicated to mini specialty doughnuts, is opening a new location in downtown Detroit, just near the corner of Woodward Avenue and East Congress Street. This will be the first Dapper Doughnut shop in the state of Michigan, an addition to the 20+ locations already existing across the United States.

The shop, expected to occupy about 1,500 square feet, offers everything from classic doughnut flavors such as cinnamon sugar to more unconventional ones like PB&J. The prices for the doughnuts start at $4.99 for a half-dozen to $15 for 24 doughnuts.The Dapper Doughnut also serves beverages including coffee and milkshakes.

Franchisee Corey Ward told Crain’s that the shop will be “kid-friendly” and will serve soft-serve ice cream, a feature not included on the Dapper Doughnut’s website.

The Dapper Doughnut shop will sit at 620 Woodward Ave. and is expected to be open for business by the end of the year.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.