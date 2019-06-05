Email
Wednesday, June 5, 2019

The Dequindre Cut is about to get a lemonade stand

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 10:57 AM

  • Photo courtesy of Bea's Squeeze

A new lemonade stand opens this weekend on a sliver of land abutting the Dequindre Cut.

The stand, called Bea's Squeeze, sits between Adelaide Street and Gratiot Avenue and will offer bottles of lemonade, bottled water, and orange cream.

Since the land on either side of the Cut are on a steep grade, the beverages will be served from a deck built on the land and a system of buckets and pulleys.

  • Photo courtesy of Bea's Squeeze

The business is a product of Beatrice Wolnerman and her husband/business partner Eli Wolnerman, who are using Bea's Squeeze to promote a co-working space on Winder Street in the Eastern Market. It's planned for an old meatpacking building and will include conference rooms, offices, open workspace, and a large warehouse, as well as a coffee shop and retail store.

Bea's Squeeze is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting. Lemonade and orange cream are $3 and water is $2.

  • Photo courtesy of Bea's Squeeze

