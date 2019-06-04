Tuesday, June 4, 2019
A vegan soft serve ice cream shop is in the works in Midtown
By Tom Perkins
on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 11:42 AM
Craft ice cream-maker Cold Truth returned to the Eastern Market over the weekend and announced that it's planning a second location that will offer vegan soft serve.
Owner Tim Mahoney told Eater
that his company is about to sign a lease for a Midtown shop, and more details are to come. The new location could be open as soon as July.
In the meantime, Cold Truth is up and rolling at its Eastern Market spot near Gather and Trino with organic (try finding that elsewhere in the city), vegan, and gluten-free options that are available between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
It's great to see Cold truth back in action and Mahoney planning an expansion. His Reilly Craft Creamery was forced to shut down last year after a listeria scare
. Mahoney didn't know if he would bounce back, but it appears he has.
