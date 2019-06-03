Monday, June 3, 2019
'Sushi burritos' and doughnut-shaped poke are headed to Midtown
By Tom Perkins
on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 9:45 AM
Poke Burri, an Atlanta-based food stall that specializes in burrito-style sushi rolls and colorful, whimsical poke concoctions, is preparing its new Detroit location.
The restaurant will open in the former Le Petit Zinc space at 70 W. Alexandrine St. in Midtown some time this summer or fall.
While the menu is built around the "sushi burritos" and poke bowls, Poke Burri will serve up other junk food-shaped sushi items like corn dogs, doughnuts, and the spicy tuna nacho (spicy tuna, avocado, wonton nachos, and spicy mayo).
The Detroit News
reports that an employee from Ford is leaving his position to run the franchise.
