Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 3, 2019

Table and Bar

'Sushi burritos' and doughnut-shaped poke are headed to Midtown

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 9:45 AM

click to enlarge POKE BURRI/INSTAGRAM
  • Poke Burri/Instagram

Poke Burri, an Atlanta-based food stall that specializes in burrito-style sushi rolls and colorful, whimsical poke concoctions, is preparing its new Detroit location.

The restaurant will open in the former Le Petit Zinc space at 70 W. Alexandrine St. in Midtown some time this summer or fall.

While the menu is built around the "sushi burritos" and poke bowls, Poke Burri will serve up other junk food-shaped sushi items like corn dogs, doughnuts, and the spicy tuna nacho (spicy tuna, avocado, wonton nachos, and spicy mayo).

The Detroit News reports that an employee from Ford is leaving his position to run the franchise.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Under new ownership, Ferndale’s iconic Como’s embraces its identity (after a fabulous makeover) Read More

  2. Review: Balkan House brings Döner kebabs, Bosnian cuisine to Hamtramck Read More

  3. 'Roadhouse'-style restaurant The Morrie is opening a new Birmingham location Read More

  4. Review: Allenby at Fort Street Galley explores inventive Israeli cuisine Read More

  5. Women behind Marrow, Folk Detroit are teaming up for new Corktown projects Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...